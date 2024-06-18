MacLochlainn seeks more time for Dail debate on EU Migration Pact

Sinn Fein’s Whip Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has told Taoiseach Simon Harris that ample time must be given to debate the EU Migration Pact which is due to be discussed tomorrow.

Deputy MacLochlainn said there is a real fear that limiting the debate to one day will mean the Dail will not be able to hold a proper debate.

Mr Harris said every TD who wishes to will be able to speak, and of necessary, the time allotted to the debate will be extended.

Deputy MacLochlainn says this is too important to rush………..