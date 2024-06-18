Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MacLochlainn seeks more time for Dail debate on EU Migration Pact

Sinn Fein’s Whip Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has told Taoiseach Simon Harris that ample time must be  given to debate the EU Migration Pact which is due to be discussed tomorrow.

Deputy MacLochlainn said there is a real fear that limiting the debate to one day will mean the Dail will not be able to hold a proper debate.

Mr Harris said every TD who wishes to will be able to speak, and of necessary, the time allotted to the debate will be extended.

Deputy MacLochlainn says this is too important to rush………..

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots to carry out indefinite work to rule from next week

18 June 2024
catherine_martin
News, Top Stories

Catherine Martin also to step down from Green party role

18 June 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 18th

18 June 2024
International Protection 1
News, Top Stories

400 additional staff allocated to International Protection System this year

18 June 2024
