Derry City potentially facing a tough tie against Copenhagen

Derry City and Shelbourne face very difficult opponents if they win their first round ties in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Copenhagen await the Candy Stripes in the second round if they progress, while Shels were paired with Zurich. St Patrick’s Athletic were paired with FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein.

Sparta Prague await Shamrock Rovers in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The back-to-back Czech Champions have been drawn to play the winners of the first round match between the Hoops and Vikingur of Iceland.