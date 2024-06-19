Kevin Eves and Chris Melly hope relaxed approach will have them in Donegal Rally contention

The countdown is on to this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.

Competitors are using the days leading up to Friday’s stages to recce the roads of the county in preparation for their three day assault on the biggest rally in the country.

Among the changes this year, Inishowen returns to the event with six stages in the peninsula on Friday while on Saturday, Garrygort and Lough Keel are back on the schedule.

The Toyota Corolla of Kevin Eves and Chris Melly is always tipped as possible modified winners but a victory on their home event hasn’t come to pass to date.

The Donegal men took time out of their recce to speak with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.