Amateur Tournament hotting up in Ballyliffin

Ballyliffin Golf Club is playing host to the R&A Amateur Golf Championship this week.

The round of 32 started this morning at 7.30am where Connor Graham from Scotland took on Germany’s Laurenz Schiergen. The German was impressive – his 3 under par was enough to see off Connor at the 15th hole.

Walker Cup Player James Ashfield continues to impress on the Donegal links, the 23rd year old with a world ranking of 43 had 5 birdies to beat his opponent Dalamere Forest 6&4.

However, Irish interest has unfortunately come to an end after Max Kennedy was beaten 5 &4 by England’s Charlie Foster. Max came up against a very impressive opponent in Foster who was 4 under par when finishing the match on the 14th hole.

Comeback of the day must go to Jack Bingham, who was 3 down at the turn. Jack came up with 4 birdies in 5 holes to overcome Jordan Burnard and move into the last 16.

Scotland will have a representative in the next round after Calum Scot had a comfortable win, the Texas University student finished out his match at the 14th Hole with a par to win 5&4.

Joining him will be Lev Gringburg from Ukraine who overcame a much fancied Oscar Lent, he came back from 2 down to take the match to extra holes and won through with a par at the first extra hole.