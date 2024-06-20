Harkin says EU Migration Pact is not a magic bullet as debate is extended to next week

A South Donegal TD has accused the government of using the EU Migration pact to cover up its own failure to bring in efficient and humane systems to deal with refugees and people seeking international protection.

Deputy Marian Harkin was one of the last TDs to speak in the Dail on the pact last night before the debate and vote was adjourned until next week. The Seanad has already voted in favour of the pact, by 30 votes to 11.

In her contribution, Deputy Harkin said the Dublin 3 Regulation already clearly sets out how asylum applications are dealt with in Europe, and asked why the government isn’t following it……………