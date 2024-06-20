Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour Dr Marie Hainsworth reacts to a significant increase in domestic violence against women, we hear concerns over the future of childcare services in Ardara and there is an odd story from down the country where offensive sounds are being broadcast during Church services and funerals:

In Your Voice Your Community we mark Men’s Mental Health week and World Refugee Day. There are calls for safety work on the Lifford Road and we chat to golfer Paul McCormack:

Listener calls include opinion on the N14 and an appeal for Taylor Swift tickets. We have travel advice in the wake of the pilots strike action and a detailed previews of this weekend’s Donegal International Rally:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Strabane tonight

20 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in crash between motorbike and police vehicle in Derry

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus Regional
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport will not be impacted by Aer Lingus strikes

20 June 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent speaks about Garda operations over rally weekend

20 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Strabane tonight

20 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in crash between motorbike and police vehicle in Derry

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus Regional
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport will not be impacted by Aer Lingus strikes

20 June 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent speaks about Garda operations over rally weekend

20 June 2024
448794052_773165794987922_3822779959365175088_n
News, Top Stories

ISPCA issue emergency cat rehoming appeal in Donegal

20 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube