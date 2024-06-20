Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In this hour Dr Marie Hainsworth reacts to a significant increase in domestic violence against women, we hear concerns over the future of childcare services in Ardara and there is an odd story from down the country where offensive sounds are being broadcast during Church services and funerals:

In Your Voice Your Community we mark Men’s Mental Health week and World Refugee Day. There are calls for safety work on the Lifford Road and we chat to golfer Paul McCormack:

Listener calls include opinion on the N14 and an appeal for Taylor Swift tickets. We have travel advice in the wake of the pilots strike action and a detailed previews of this weekend’s Donegal International Rally: