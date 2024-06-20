Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Visitors encouraged to plan journey ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival

Visitors are being urged to plan their journey ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the event next weekend.

People are being encouraged to plan ahead for their trip, taking into account a number of restrictions that are being put in place to facilitate this year’s newly reconfigured festival site.

These include a number of road and carpark closures and diversions over the course of the event.

There will be road closures in place at Queen’s Quay from Harbour Square to Queen’s Quay Roundabout. This will include a complete road closure from 8pm, 24th June until 7am 2nd July.

On-street parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the festival, and parking will be available at car parks throughout the city centre.

There is also free event parking at Fort George and people are encouraged to avail of this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury’s car park.

Derry and Strabane District Council would encourage people to use the city centre car parks and Magee College Car Park on Rock Road is also available for parking.

The Council have also provided dedicated accessible parking only at the Strand Road Car Park

To help avoid delays and reduce congestion, visitors are also being asked to consider using public transport to get to and from the event.

Additional late bus services will be running to a number of locations on the Showcase evening, Saturday June 29.

Anyone using public transport can plan their journey and select the best value tickets at http://www.translink.co.uk/ or call 90 66 66 30.

For a full list of all traffic and travel restrictions and regular updates, as well as detailed information for residents and businesses who may be affected by activity during the Foyle Maritime Festival please go to www.foylemaritimefestival.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin says EU Migration Pact is not a magic bullet as debate is extended to next week

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus bookings plummet as airline seeks to minimise impact of pilots’ action

20 June 2024
15
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards open for applications

20 June 2024
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ardara Community Childcare and other settings need a DCB plan from government – Deputy Doherty

20 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin says EU Migration Pact is not a magic bullet as debate is extended to next week

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus bookings plummet as airline seeks to minimise impact of pilots’ action

20 June 2024
15
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards open for applications

20 June 2024
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ardara Community Childcare and other settings need a DCB plan from government – Deputy Doherty

20 June 2024
The Foyle Maritime Festival reaches its climax this weekend as over 150,000 people are expected to visit Derry-Londonderry before the departure of the Clipper Road the World Yacht Race on Sunday as they complete their global race. Picture Martin McKeown. 22.07.22
News, Top Stories

Visitors encouraged to plan journey ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival

20 June 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Water outage scheduled for parts of North Donegal this morning

20 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube