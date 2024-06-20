Visitors encouraged to plan journey ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival

Visitors are being urged to plan their journey ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the event next weekend.

People are being encouraged to plan ahead for their trip, taking into account a number of restrictions that are being put in place to facilitate this year’s newly reconfigured festival site.

These include a number of road and carpark closures and diversions over the course of the event.

There will be road closures in place at Queen’s Quay from Harbour Square to Queen’s Quay Roundabout. This will include a complete road closure from 8pm, 24th June until 7am 2nd July.

On-street parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the festival, and parking will be available at car parks throughout the city centre.

There is also free event parking at Fort George and people are encouraged to avail of this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury’s car park.

Derry and Strabane District Council would encourage people to use the city centre car parks and Magee College Car Park on Rock Road is also available for parking.

The Council have also provided dedicated accessible parking only at the Strand Road Car Park

To help avoid delays and reduce congestion, visitors are also being asked to consider using public transport to get to and from the event.

Additional late bus services will be running to a number of locations on the Showcase evening, Saturday June 29.

Anyone using public transport can plan their journey and select the best value tickets at http://www.translink.co.uk/ or call 90 66 66 30.

For a full list of all traffic and travel restrictions and regular updates, as well as detailed information for residents and businesses who may be affected by activity during the Foyle Maritime Festival please go to www.foylemaritimefestival.com.