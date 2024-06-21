Council AGM adjourned in row over committee places

Today’s AGM of Donegal County Council has been adjourned for a second time.

A row broke out over the appointment of members to committees.

Today’s meeting was adjourned for a short period in a row over the appointment of members to committees.

Five Independent councillors, namely Cllrs Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig, Jimmy Brogan, Declan Meehan, Frank Mc Brearty and Michael McBride claim they have been excluded from talks on the formation of committees.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig called for the meeting to be adjourned to allow for talks to take place on the designation of committee members.

Councillor Frank McBrearty then took to his feet in the Council Chamber saying he would not sit down until he received a copy of the Council’s power sharing agreement. The meeting was briefly adjourned.

Shortly after the meeting reconvened Councillor Gary Doherty stated that he felt threatened by a Councillor taking to his feet and shouting in the council chamber.

As Cathaoirleach, Cllr Kennedy attempted to proceed with the meeting on the basis that the groupings had already been agreed.

Councillor McBrearty took to his feet once again claiming Cllr Kennedy was a liar.

The meeting has been adjourned for one hour.