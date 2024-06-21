Donegal fishing vessel sank off Scottish coast overnight



Six people has to abandon a Donegal Trawler that sank off the Scottish coast last night.

His Majesty’s Coastguard received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon at 10:50pm, around 220 nautical miles west of Barra, Outer Hebrides.

The crew transferred onto their life raft taking the beacon and communications equipment with them.

Five vessels in the immediate local area were sent to assist. All six crew were recovered safe and well to a vessel.

The fishing vessel later sank and the vessel’s owners were informed as were counter pollution.