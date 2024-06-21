Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gallagher leads modified section after Day 1 of Donegal International Rally

Modified leader Kevin Gallagher

Kevin Gallagher has gotten off to a good start in the Donegal International Rally.

The Donegal man currently leads the way in the modified category. Chris Ashmore caught up with Kevin after Stage 6…

Chris also caught up with Joe McMonagle after the day’s racing…

Kyle McBride from Carndonagh had a superb first day. He finishes the Inishowen stages sitting second in the RC4 Category in his first time competing in this rally. He gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore…

Ryan McHugh is the man who sits ahead of Kyle in the RC4 Category. He told Chris Ashmore there’s a long way to go…

 

 

