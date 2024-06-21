Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Measures put in place to facilitate emergency vehicles in Letterkenny this weekend

A Garda Superintendent says measures are being put in place to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles in Letterkenny and around the county during over the course of the Donegal International Rally.

Superintendent David Kelly says gardaí, rally organisers and Donegal County Council will all be present in a control room over the weekend, and where necessary, they will work together to ensure emergency vehicles can move freely, with Leterkenny’s Cullion Road being closed for the weekend.

Superintendent Kelly says the aim will be to ensure that traffic keeps moving:

Measures put in place to facilitate emergency vehicles in Letterkenny this weekend

21 June 2024
