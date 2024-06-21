Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Moville Mauler” Darragh Kelly makes walk to Bellator cage once again

Moville’s Darragh Kelly (Photo: @darraghkellymma on Instagram)

Darragh Kelly takes to the Bellator cage once again tomorrow night (Saturday) as he fights Mathias Poiron of France in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Moville native Kelly is 5-0 in his career and is a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

Two of his pro-career wins have come via submission as he secured a guillotine choke in his first pro-fight against Junior Morgan, and defeated Andre Ferreira with a d’arce choke in another.

Even though “The Moville Mauler” is a self-proclaimed grappler and submission artist, Kelly has also secured two wins via ground-and-pound which shows he is more than capable of holding his own with his striking game.

He may need that striking prowess tomorrow night as his opponent Poiron, who only has one loss in his pro-career with a record of 7-1, is expected to try to make it a stand-up fight for as long as possible to avoid going to the ground with the Donegal fighter.

