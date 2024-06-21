Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Donal Kavanagh is joined by today’s Friday Panel – Emeritus Professor Pat O’Connor, Nicholas Crossan and Dr Joe Kelly. They discuss the make up of Donegal County Council, potential trends for the next General Election, and the need for measures to improve road safety…………

In the second hour, we discuss procedures in place for the Donegal Rally with gardai, Donegal County Council and the ambulance service, and Donegal Women’s Centre briefs us on an initiative to help women going through or at risk of entering the courts service…………….

Michaela and Fionnuala join Donal for That’s Entertainment, we hear about a concert at the Men’s Shed in Moville and we get a rally update from Oisin Kelly and a political update from Michaela Clarke at the Donegal County Council AGM……