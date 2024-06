The semi finals are under way at the R&A Amateur Championship in Ballyliffin .

This morning, the quarter finals were played in blustery conditions that left players struggling for form but it was Jack Bigham, Dominic Clemons, Jacob Skov Olesen and Luke Sample who made it through their matches to progress.

The semi-finals are underway this afternoon – Bigham faces Clemons while Olesen takes on Sample.