Vehicles seized and motorist arrested as rally weekend policing operation gets underway

Gardai in Donegal have already seized a number of cars as a major policing operation continues this rally weekend.

Gardai are cracking down on dangerous and defective vehicles. One car found with a makeshift breaking system has been described as ‘shockingly dangerous’.

One motorist was arrested last night for drug driving after testing positive for cocaine.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to ensure all documentation is in order or up to date. A car was seized by Gardai in Ballyshannon in the early hours of this morning as the NCT, insurance and tax discs on display were believed to be false or altered.

Checkpoints will be in place across Donegal.