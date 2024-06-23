Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kelly goes to 6-0 in pro MMA career after locking in superb guillotine choke at Dublin’s 3Arena

Moville’s Darragh Kelly

MMA fighter Darragh Kelly has moved to 6-0 in his pro MMA career after locking in a tight guillotine choke against Mathias Poiron at the Bellator event in Dublin last night.

It’s the second guillotine submission of his short pro-career so far, as the “Moville Mauler” took care of business after just 1 minute 29 seconds of Round 1.

Kelly is quickly making a name for himself as one of Ireland’s most promising MMA prospects and will no doubt be looking to get back into the cage soon to extend his winning start to his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies during SW Donegal diving event

22 June 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main to cause disruptions in Beltany, Newrow, Figart and Raphoe

22 June 2024
new-york-usa-june-23-600nw-2281484323
News, Top Stories

Aer Linngus announces cancellation of 244 flights

22 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí & PSNI involved in a cross-border chase overnight

22 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies during SW Donegal diving event

22 June 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main to cause disruptions in Beltany, Newrow, Figart and Raphoe

22 June 2024
new-york-usa-june-23-600nw-2281484323
News, Top Stories

Aer Linngus announces cancellation of 244 flights

22 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí & PSNI involved in a cross-border chase overnight

22 June 2024
cannabis spain rasquera
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry arrested for possession of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis

22 June 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube