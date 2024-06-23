Kelly goes to 6-0 in pro MMA career after locking in superb guillotine choke at Dublin’s 3Arena

MMA fighter Darragh Kelly has moved to 6-0 in his pro MMA career after locking in a tight guillotine choke against Mathias Poiron at the Bellator event in Dublin last night.

It’s the second guillotine submission of his short pro-career so far, as the “Moville Mauler” took care of business after just 1 minute 29 seconds of Round 1.

Kelly is quickly making a name for himself as one of Ireland’s most promising MMA prospects and will no doubt be looking to get back into the cage soon to extend his winning start to his career.