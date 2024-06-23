Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested after robbery and attack in Belfast

A man’s been arrested after a robbery and attack – in a car – near Belfast.

A 25 year old man who got into the car – with a number of people already inside – was attacked by a man armed with a knife who took his mobile phone and some cash.

The incident spilled out onto the road, in Newtownabbey, where an altercation continued with a number of the car’s passengers.

Several people got back into the car, a black Vauxhall Astra, and drove off.

The victim of the attack was treated in hospital for knife wounds to his leg – and a 38 year old man was later detained for questioning.

