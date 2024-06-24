Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

The Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee has described the latest IBAL survey as surprising and shocking.

The town has been ranked 27 in the top 40 towns and cities surveyed in Ireland and deemed ‘moderately littered’.

An Taisce says just four of ten sites in the town secured the top litter grade with a very significant level of dog fouling highlighted in the ‘Historical Quarter’.

Gerard Porter, Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee says efforts to resolve the dog fouling issue don’t appear to have been taken into consideration in the scoring process: