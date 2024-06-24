Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal house prices increase 11%

There’s no respite for house hunters as prices continue to rise across the country.

The latest House Price Report from Daft shows property prices increased by almost 7 percent on last year, with the average house costing 340,398 euro.

The cost of buying a home in quarter two of 2024 is up almost 4 percent on the first three months of the year.

In Donegal, prices were 11% higher than a year previously. The average price of a home in the county is now €228,000.

Author of the report, economist Ronan Lyons says it’s a simple case of supply and demand:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Cleanliness of Buncrana slips according to IBAL

24 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Cleanliness of Buncrana slips according to IBAL

24 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Coalition party leaders to discuss who will be Ireland’s next EU Commissioner

24 June 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Top Stories

Gardai thank ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for compliance and co-operation

24 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube