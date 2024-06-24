Donegal house prices increase 11%

There’s no respite for house hunters as prices continue to rise across the country.

The latest House Price Report from Daft shows property prices increased by almost 7 percent on last year, with the average house costing 340,398 euro.

The cost of buying a home in quarter two of 2024 is up almost 4 percent on the first three months of the year.

In Donegal, prices were 11% higher than a year previously. The average price of a home in the county is now €228,000.

Author of the report, economist Ronan Lyons says it’s a simple case of supply and demand: