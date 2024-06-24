Gardai thank ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for compliance and co-operation

Gardai have thanked the ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for their compliance and co-operation.

A large policing operation was in place over the past number of days with additional Gardai drafted in and assistance provided by the PSNI also.

Defective vehicles were seized over the course of the weekend and motorists arrested for a number of offences including driving under the influence and dangerous driving.

Gardai say most of the visitors to the county were law abiding.