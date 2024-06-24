Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai thank ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for compliance and co-operation

Gardai have thanked the ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for their compliance and co-operation.

A large policing operation was in place over the past number of days with additional Gardai drafted in and assistance provided by the PSNI also.

Defective vehicles were seized over the course of the weekend and motorists arrested for a number of offences including driving under the influence and dangerous driving.

Gardai say most of the visitors to the county were law abiding.

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Cleanliness of Buncrana slips according to IBAL

24 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
