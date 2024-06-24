Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE running MMR vaccine catch up programme

The HSE has advised that the MMR vaccine is the only protection against measles.

Their MMR vaccine catch up programme is now running in community vaccination clinics in Donegal.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

The MMR catch-up campaign aims to protect against measles due to a rise in cases of the disease.

The campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past which include children, young adults and health and care workers.

Those eligible are those born in Ireland from the 1st January 1978 and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines or if born outside of Ireland and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines at any age.

If you are planning a holiday outside Ireland, you can now get your baby vaccinated before you go. They must be between 6 and 11 months and should then get their next dose as normal at 12 months and the final dose in junior infants.

MMR vaccines are available free of charge from GPs to all groups, but primarily to those under 18 years, and from HSE community clinics for eligible people.

A list of Vaccination Clinics is available here: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/vaccination-clinics.

All clinics are walk-in or you can book an appointment by visiting: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/book-an-appointment.

Further information about measles symptoms is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/mmr-vaccine.

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Cleanliness of Buncrana slips according to IBAL

24 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
Advertisement

