ISPCA urge pet owners to spay or neuter their pets

The ISPCA have launched their annual SpayAware ‘StopTheSuffering’ Campaign to encourage pet owners in Donegal to spay or neuter their pets.

Spaying is said to reduce the risk of certain cancers and have a positive effect on the health and lifespan of animals, as well as decrease the number of unwanted animals that end up in shelters.

National Head of Animal Welfare Denise McCausland says rescue centres are struggling to home these animals, especially cats and that they should be neutered to avoid the crisis.