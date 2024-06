One workplace fatality took place in Donegal in 2023.

The Health and Safety Authority today published its Annual Report highlighting key achievements and outcomes over the course of the year.

In total, 43 people lost their lives in workplace fatalities last year in Ireland.

The HSA records show an overall decrease in the rate of work-related fatalities per 100,000 workers in Ireland over the past ten years, from the rate of 2.8 in 2014 to 1.6 in 2023.