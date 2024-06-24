Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Resurfacing works to start today on the Kiltoy Road

Resurfacing works will be starting today on the Kiltoy Road.

The extent of the surfacing works is from the R245 Ramelton Road to the turn off for Aughaninshin Abbey.

Works will commence from the Ramelton road side and the road will be closed to traffic today and tomorrow from the R245 to the entrance to Alcorns Flower and Garden Centre.

Local diversion via the R245 / N56 will be in operation.

A Stop & Go arrangement will be in operation from Wednesday to Friday for the remaining surfacing works and it is broken into two phases. Local access will be in operation.

Motorists should allow extra time for their journey if they are using this route.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Coalition party leaders to discuss who will be Ireland’s next EU Commissioner

24 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Both sides in Aer Lingus dispute urged to sit down and work out differences

24 June 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal house prices increase 11%

24 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Three teenagers and young boy arrested after police officers assaulted in Derry

24 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Coalition party leaders to discuss who will be Ireland’s next EU Commissioner

24 June 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Top Stories

Gardai thank ‘majority’ of people who visited Donegal over rally weekend for compliance and co-operation

24 June 2024
Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
News, Top Stories

Resurfacing works to start today on the Kiltoy Road

24 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube