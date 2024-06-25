Ambulance handovers delayed due to lack of space at LUH ED according to HSE audit



A HSE internal audit has found that half of ambulances observed at Letterkenny University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital failed to reset inside twenty minutes.

The Irish Independent reports that turnaround times were examined over a four hour period at the three emergency departments.

The reason for the handover delays were due to ED demand and the lack of available chairs, beds or trolleys to place patients on while they waited for their care.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says a two pronged approach is needed to see developments made to expand the ED and ambulance provisions alike.

He says he knows of people who were left waiting outside the ED for hours in a serious condition: