Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we speak to Kealan Dolan who heroically saved an elderly man from a burning house. Susan Grey of PARC discusses their updated guide for victims following the death or serious injury of a loved one in a road traffic collision and we hear why pharmacists are issuing unlicensed medicine:

This hour kicks off with the post rally Community Garda Information and we speak to Author Kelly Mathews about her new book ‘ Brian Friel – Beginnings’:

There’s details of the launch of the Newtowncunningham Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan, we mark 25 years of the Silver Tassie, the Bishop of Elphin outlines his opposition to assisted dying legislation and AWARE discusses the high rate of depression in older people:

25 June 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Eglinton as police tend scene of serious crash

25 June 2024
afforestation
News, Top Stories

Donegal among least afforested counties in Ireland

25 June 2024
flare rnli
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to false alarm after misuse of flare

25 June 2024
