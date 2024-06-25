Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

In this hour we speak to Kealan Dolan who heroically saved an elderly man from a burning house. Susan Grey of PARC discusses their updated guide for victims following the death or serious injury of a loved one in a road traffic collision and we hear why pharmacists are issuing unlicensed medicine:

This hour kicks off with the post rally Community Garda Information and we speak to Author Kelly Mathews about her new book ‘ Brian Friel – Beginnings’:

There’s details of the launch of the Newtowncunningham Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan, we mark 25 years of the Silver Tassie, the Bishop of Elphin outlines his opposition to assisted dying legislation and AWARE discusses the high rate of depression in older people: