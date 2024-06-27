Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dáil hears 17 more staff to be recruited to ATU Donegal in 2025

There has been calls for apprentices from Donegal to be trained locally.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Minister for Further and Higher Education of once case in which the student had travelled to Cork to avail of off-the-job training.

He added that ATU Donegal has the potential to provide such services.

Minister Niall Collins outlined work done to date and that 17 more staff members will be employed by ATU Donegal to further efforts:

Welcoming the development Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s much needed:

Listen to the full exchange here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Padraig Dail May
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme

27 June 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Top Stories

High Court proceedings issued against the Irish State on behalf of homeowners affected by defective concrete

27 June 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

27 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Padraig Dail May
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme

27 June 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Top Stories

High Court proceedings issued against the Irish State on behalf of homeowners affected by defective concrete

27 June 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

27 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2024
Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears 17 more staff to be recruited to ATU Donegal in 2025

27 June 2024
unnamed (22)
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal organisations to benefit from Toy Show Appeal 2024

27 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube