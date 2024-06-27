Dáil hears 17 more staff to be recruited to ATU Donegal in 2025

There has been calls for apprentices from Donegal to be trained locally.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Minister for Further and Higher Education of once case in which the student had travelled to Cork to avail of off-the-job training.

He added that ATU Donegal has the potential to provide such services.

Minister Niall Collins outlined work done to date and that 17 more staff members will be employed by ATU Donegal to further efforts:

Welcoming the development Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s much needed:

Listen to the full exchange here: