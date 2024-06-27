Home of garda deployed to Donegal International Rally attacked



The home of a Garda from Co. Meath was attacked while he was deployed to the Donegal International Rally under Operation Nexus.

The Irish Independent reports that car enthusiast, Garda Christopher Lynch, was one of the key personnel assigned to the project to engage with young drivers.

While he was away, a front window of his home was smashed with a stone causing damage to the interior and exterior of the property.

It’s understood his young family was home at the time.

Local gardaí are now investigating.