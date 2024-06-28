Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

Cllr Noel Jordan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municpal District.
It means to date, each elected Cathaoirleach is a member of Sinn Fein.
Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton has been chosen as Leas Cathaoirleach
Cllr Noel Jordan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municpal District.
It means to date, each elected Cathaoirleach is a member of Sinn Fein.
Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton has been chosen as Leas Cathaoirleach
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland