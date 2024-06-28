Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

Cllr Noel Jordan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municpal District.

It means to date, each elected Cathaoirleach is a member of Sinn Fein.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Naughton has been chosen as Leas Cathaoirleach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Noel Jordan 1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

28 June 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man in 30s dies in cell of Donegal Garda Station

28 June 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle says promises for Irish carers have been undelivered

28 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Noel Jordan 1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

28 June 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man in 30s dies in cell of Donegal Garda Station

28 June 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle says promises for Irish carers have been undelivered

28 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2024
literacy
News, Top Stories

Almost €30,000 has been allocated to Donegal for literacy supports

28 June 2024
kitchen tap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family in Glasserchoo without water for over 24 hours

28 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube