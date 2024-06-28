Derry put 10-man Drogheda to the sword

Derry City have beaten Drogheda United 5-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Having gone 1-0 up thanks to a Cameron Dummigan effort on 6 minutes, City were pegged back on 26 minutes thanks to an Adam Foley strike for Drogheda.

Order was restored shortly after as Will Patching made sure the Candy Stripes would go in at the break with the lead.

After Daniel Kelly made it 3-1 on 57′, a Frantz Pierrot red card for Drogs meant the game was effectively over.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men showed a ruthlessness and further goals from Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll made it 5-1.

Derry still sit in 2nd place as leaders Shelbourne won 2-0 at home to Galway.

In other games, Sligo beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0, Waterford won 2-0 away to Dundalk, while St Pats and Bohemians played out a stalemate in the Dublin derby.

With the full time report from the Brandywell, here’s Martin Holmes…