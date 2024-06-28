Jim McGuinness names team to face Louth: O’Baoill returns to starting line-up – McGee named on the bench

Daire O’Baoill returns to the starting fifteen for Donegal’s All Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final clash with Louth in Croke Park on Sunday.

Odhran Doherty, who replaced O’Baoill before throw in against Clare, has been named among the substitutes.

The other big question regarding the team selection was around Jason McGee – he has been named on the bench.

McGee picked up a knock in the Cork game and wasn’t fit to play against Clare last time out. Ciaran Moore keeps his place in midfield.

The full squad is shown below…