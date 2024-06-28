Lifford-Stranorlar and Glenties MDs fill Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach roles

Glenties and the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal Districts have filled their Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach roles.

Sinn Fein has taken the top job on both councils.

Cllr Gary Doherty has been selected as the Lifford-Stranorlar Cathaoirleach with Fine Gaels Cllr Martin Harley as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

In Glenties Cllr. John Sheamais O’Fearraigh has taken up the Cathaoirleach post, with Independent Michael McClafferty in the Leas-Cathaoirleach position.

The Donegal MD AGM will get underway at 11:30am.