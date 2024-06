Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has called on fishers and seafood processors to directly engage with Bord Iascaigh Mhara on exploring how they might utilise the four investment schemes that he opened on Tuesday.

The Inshore Fisheries, V-notching, Sustainable Fisheries and Seafood Processing Capital Investment schemes aim to support the development of the sector.

The Donegal Minister says he wants to see the industry grow, following the impact of Brexit.