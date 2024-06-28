Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

The State has released its emergency accommodation statistics this afternoon.

Figures in the North West show that the number of adults has accessing emergency accommodation in May was 160, a decrease of 12 from the end of April.

Of those, 60 were from Donegal, down 9.

There were 25 families registered at the end of last month, with 56 child dependents, an increase of 2.

Nationally, the number of people who are homeless has hit a new record high.

14, 159 people were living emergency accommodation in May – up 150 on the previous month.

That’s a 14 per cent rise in the space of a year, and includes 4 thousand 316 children.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

3 out of 5 MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council

28 June 2024
Homeless cover
News, Top Stories

NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

28 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

3 out of 5 MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council

28 June 2024
Homeless cover
News, Top Stories

NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

28 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

28 June 2024
Noel Jordan 1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

28 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube