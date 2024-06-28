NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

The State has released its emergency accommodation statistics this afternoon.

Figures in the North West show that the number of adults has accessing emergency accommodation in May was 160, a decrease of 12 from the end of April.

Of those, 60 were from Donegal, down 9.

There were 25 families registered at the end of last month, with 56 child dependents, an increase of 2.

Nationally, the number of people who are homeless has hit a new record high.

14, 159 people were living emergency accommodation in May – up 150 on the previous month.

That’s a 14 per cent rise in the space of a year, and includes 4 thousand 316 children.