Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr Ali Farren, Senator Lisa Chambers and Grainne Hines. Topics include the EU Migration Pact, lenient court sentences and if Ireland should back Ursula von der Leyen for another terms as President of the European Commission:

In this hour we mark 20 years of the ShopLK brand, Deputy Pearse Doherty calls for more support for local festivals and two listeners from Gortahork outline troubles with the water supply in the area:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for That’s Entertainment’ during which we also highlight some local events for teh weekend and trace Taylor Swift’s roots back to Derry: