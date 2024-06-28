Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr Ali Farren, Senator Lisa Chambers and Grainne Hines. Topics include the EU Migration Pact, lenient court sentences and if Ireland should back Ursula von der Leyen for another terms as President of the European Commission:

In this hour we mark 20 years of the ShopLK brand, Deputy Pearse Doherty calls for more support for local festivals and two listeners from Gortahork outline troubles with the water supply in the area:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for That’s Entertainment’ during which we also highlight some local events for teh weekend and trace Taylor Swift’s roots back to Derry:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man in 30s dies in cell of Donegal Garda Station

28 June 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle says promises for Irish carers have been undelivered

28 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2024
literacy
News, Top Stories

Almost €30,000 has been allocated to Donegal for literacy supports

28 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man in 30s dies in cell of Donegal Garda Station

28 June 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle says promises for Irish carers have been undelivered

28 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2024
literacy
News, Top Stories

Almost €30,000 has been allocated to Donegal for literacy supports

28 June 2024
kitchen tap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family in Glasserchoo without water for over 24 hours

28 June 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Lifford-Stranorlar and Glenties MDs fill Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach roles

28 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube