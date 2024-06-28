Ruaidhri Higgins: “It’s a great win”

Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City side swept away Drogheda in the second half of tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture.

Goals from Cameron Dummigan and Will Patching had Derry 2-1 up at the break.

Daniel Kelly made it 3-1 before the hour-mark and on 66 minutes Drogheda were reduced to 10-men.

Derry ran out easy 5-1 winners after further goals from Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll.

Higgins gave his thoughts to the assembled press after the game…

Daniel Kelly, scorer of Derry’s third goal this evening, spoke to Martin Holmes at full time to give his reaction…