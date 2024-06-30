Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“We’re extremely happy to be in the semi final” – Jim McGuinness and Ryan McHugh on Donegal’s win over Louth

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness

Donegal have progressed to their first All Ireland Semi-Final in 10 years thanks to a comfortable 8-point win over Louth in Croke Park this afternoon.

An Eoghan Ban Gallagher goal in the second half was the cherry on top of a high-scoring performance from Jim McGuinness’ side.

Peadar Mogan, who was named man of the match, hit 0-5 which bolsters his credentials as a potential All-Star winner later in the year.

It finished 1-23 to 0-18 and Donegal will now play Galway in an All Ireland Semi Final in 2 weeks time.

After the game, Jim McGuinness and Ryan McHugh sat down to talk to the assembled press at Croke Park…

