Free contraception scheme expanded to women aged 35



Women in the 32 to 35 year age bracket can avail of free contraception from today.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the initiative has been expanded to include the group this morning.

It means all women from the age of 17 to 35 are now covered under the scheme which came into effect in 2022.

€48 million has been invested so far with more than 189,000 women accessing services since it’s announcement.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he’d like the extend the scheme to cover all women: