Fahan Health Centre has been ‘cleared out’ according to local carer

Users of Fahan Health Centre are growing more anxious around the future of the service as it’s been reported that the building has been ‘cleared out’.

Jackie, who is a carer, called into the nurse yesterday seeking advice which she claimed she was unable to get due to patient files having been removed.

She says the service must be reinstated as it is difficult to get a GP appointment and often acute hospital care is not needed.

On this mornings Nine ’til Noon show, Jackie rejected the HSE claims that the health centre is still operational: