Naomh Conaill and St Eunans to meet again in championship group stage

St Eunans will feature in the stand out ties in both of the opening rounds of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship.

In Wednesday evenings draw, the Letterkenny side were drawn at home to Kilcar in the first round and then they came out alongside Naomh Conaill in round two with the two Donegal giants set to collide in Glenties again.

Seven time winners Naomh Conaill will face Cloughaneely in Falcarragh in the opening round.

Last years beaten finalists Gaoth Dobhair will start this campaign away to Four Masters and at home to Glenfin while the new boys to the senior ranks Downings will play Aodh Ruadh in Ballyshannon and Four Masters at home.

The senior championship will see sides playing four games each with a table format used to decide the positions.

The top four go straight to the quarter finals with the teams placed 5th to 12th involved in play-offs and the bottom four in a relegation series.

In the Intermediate Championship, Termon are also involved in two huge games in the opening rounds. They first host Naomh Columba and then visit Malin while Malin must also play Naomh Columba and Bundoran in the group stages.

Milford who dropped down from senior last year will face neighbours Fanad Gaels and Buncrana in two of their four games.

The full draws for senior, intermediate and junior are available to view by clicking on this link.

Full senior draw below:

Round 1

Naomh Náille V Gleann tSuilí

Sean MacCumhaill V Ard an Ratha

Naomh Adhamhnáin V Cill Chartha

Na Ceithre Maistír V Gaoth Dobhair

Cloich Ceann Fhaola V Naomh Conaill

Aodh Ruadh V Na Dunaibh

Naomh Mícheál V Na Cealla Beaga

Gleann Fhinne V An Clochán Liath

Round 2

Na Cealla Beaga V Sean MacCumhaill

Ard an Ratha V Naomh Mícheál

Cill Chartha V Naomh Náille

Naomh Conaill V Naomh Adhamhnáin

Gleann tSuilí V Cloich Ceann Fhaola

Na Dunaibh V Na Ceithre Maistír

An Clochán Liath V Aodh Ruadh

Gaoth Dobhair V Gleann Fhinne

Groups A and B determine the draw and sides can only play each other once in the group stage.

Groups for draws:

Group A

Naomh Náille

Sean MacCumhaill

Na Ceithre Maistír

Aodh Ruadh

Naomh Adhamhnáin

Gleann Fhinne

Cloich Ceann Fhaola

Naomh Mícheál

Group B

Gleann tSuilí

Cill Chartha

Na Cealla Beaga

Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair

Ard an Ratha

Na Dunaibh

An Clochán Liath