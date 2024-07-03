Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
School Uniform Swap Shop to run again in Castlefinn

A School Uniform Swap Shop which was launched in Castlefinn last year is open again.

The initiative is a pop-up School Uniform Exchange where parents and children can donate all the school uniform items they no longer need and pick up items they do need, for no charge.

The initiative was spearheaded by local Cllr Gary Doherty and St Vincent de Paul Branch President Noeleen Killen.

People can donate items this week, with all items being displayed in St. Mary’s Hall on this coming Saturday and Sunday, with everyone welcome to take home any items they need.

Noeleen Killen says it was a huge success last year, and they’re hoping that can be repeated………..

