Tánaiste shares frustration over delays facing investigation in the killing of Private Sean Rooney

The Tánaiste and Defence Minister has again expressed his anger at the Lebanese Government and the UN in the delays facing the investigation into the killing of a Donegal Soldier.

Private Sean Rooney from Newtowncunningham was killed in an attack near the south Lebanon border in December 2022.

In yesterdays meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Minister Micheal Martin urged the UN to take a proactive approach into the investigation.

The Tánaiste says he’s determined to leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the 23 year old’s family and colleagues: