Three more lives lost on Irish roads

A woman and her young daughter have been killed in a crash in Co Mayo.

Separately, a man has died in a crash in Co Westmeath.

At around a 5:45pm yesterday evening a car and a lorry crashed on the N26 in Lismoran in Foxford in Mayo.

The woman in her 40s and her young daughter died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Around an hour later in Co Westmeath a man in his 50s died after his car collided with a ditch on the R395 in Castlepollard.

The scene of both fatal crashes are closed for forensic examinations and gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward – particularly those with dash cam footage.

96 people have now died on our roads so far this year – which is 11 more than the same time last year.