Concerns regarding Out of Hours GP service in Strabane and Limavady

A West Tyrone MLA is seeking a meeting with Western Urgent Care, the administrators of the Out of Hours GP service in the Western Trust area.

Maoliosa McHugh says Sinn Fein locally has been contacted by staff members who say they are facing possible redundancy or having to retrain for new roles, because of difficulties in filling all available GP shifts, particularly in Strabane and Limavady.

He days those affected include call handlers, receptionists and drivers.

Mr McHugh says he wants to discuss the concerns of workers and the community with management………..