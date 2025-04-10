Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, April 10th

Main Evening News Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, April 10th:

Top Stories

Audio, Playback

Main Evening News Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, April 10th

10 April 2025
Gorse Fire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wildfire brought under control in Ballybofey

10 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann urging people to conserve water in Ramelton, Milford and Kerrykeel

10 April 2025
Shoplifting
Audio, News

‘Donegal shoplifters are giving two fingers to the state’ – MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

10 April 2025
Martin McDermott
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil speaking rights row fallout leads to fears that DCB legislation will be delayed until after summer

10 April 2025
Lidl Carndonagh (1)
News

30 new jobs to be created with opening of new Lidl store in Donegal

10 April 2025

