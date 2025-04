A wildfire which broke out in the Ballybofey area earlier today has been brought under control.

It was feared the blaze which started in Corraffrin could have quickly spread to nearby properties, fields and other vegetation as well as a local forestry due to the current spell of dry weather.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has praised the quick actions of locals in alerting the Fire Service.

He however, says this is not the first time a fire has broken out in the area in recent times: