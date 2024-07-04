Deputy Pringle challenges Tanaiste on SEAI grant scheme for DCB homeowners

The Tanaiste has been told that the most vulnerable defective concrete block homeowners are losing out again following the announcement that they can now avail of grants under the SEAI scheme.

Last month, Minister Eamon Ryan announced that households availing of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme would have access to SEAI grants to improve the energy performance of their homes. This was then extended to homeowners who have already commenced remediation works.

In the Dail this afternoon however, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the reality is that affected homeowners who previously qualified for the Enhanced Home Energy Upgrade Values will not be able to benefit from the grants.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin agreed to raise the matter with the Minister: