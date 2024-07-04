Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sligo come from behind to beat Derry

Sligo Rovers have beaten Derry City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Showgrounds this evening.

Having taken the lead through Paul McMullan on 54 minutes, Ruaidhri Higgins’s side were pegged back thanks to a brace from Ellis Chapman.

Chapman equalised from the penalty spot on the hour-mark and popped up to net the winner with a minute remaining in normal time.

It’s a result that will frustrate Derry as league leaders Shelbourne were held to a 1-1 draw against bottom-side Drogheda.

In other results tonight, Waterford defeated St Pat’s 1-0, Shamrock Rovers picked up a 1-0 win at home to Dundalk and Galway drew 1-1 with Bohemians.

Derry’s next outing is a Europa Conference League Qualifier next Thursday in Gibraltar.

 

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 4th

4 July 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Resivoir interruption affecting Letterkenny

4 July 2024
Thomas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle challenges Tanaiste on SEAI grant scheme for DCB homeowners

4 July 2024
Plastic Bottle Recycling
News, Top Stories

3 million containers a day being returned through Deposit Return Scheme

4 July 2024
Advertisement

