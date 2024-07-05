Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is John  McAteer, Lorraine Thompson and Catherine Noone. Topics include the UK Election results, whose going to contest the US elections and when might the election in the Republic may take place:

Seamus Gunne answers your legal questions, a study shows higher infection rates of Covid in border areas and we hear of a fundraiser to help bring a stray dog back to full health:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment’:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

