Donegal County Council urge public to not park in Donegal Town Diamond

Donegal County Council have reminded the public that the Donegal Town Diamond is a pedestrian space.

After the reopening last week, drivers are being urged to respect the new rules.

The Council is appealing to users of cars, vans, motorbikes or any mechanically propelled vehicle to park in the car parks nearby.

Everyone is welcome to congregate and meet on the Diamond, but please do so on foot.

Vehicular access is not allowed on the centre of the Diamond and the local community and visitors are asked to support and co-operate with this direction.

They have also urged people to protect the space from damage and keep it as clean as possible.

New pedestrian signage will be placed on the Diamond in the coming days and a traffic warden will be in the Diamond area over the weekend to ensure users are aware that this is a pedestrian zone only.

